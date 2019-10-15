Project GRAD wins Ally Award from Centro Hispano de East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Project GRAD Knoxville was recently awarded the Ally Award at Centro Hispano de East Tennessee’s Latino Awards Gala, for its work in supporting students meet their graduation goals.

Project GRAD was started back in 2001, giving students college and career help along with social services support, in hopes of increasing graduation rates.

Centro Hispano recognized the nonprofit, saying it helps students feel welcome, confident and capable.

More than 17% of the students participating in Project GRAD are Latino.