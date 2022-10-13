KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s a new face at Rural Metro Fire, Knox County. A young firefighter who is making a difference with his language skills.

“Personally, I’ve always been a giver, ever since I was a little kid. I’ve always wanted to help people,” firefighter Daniel Guerrero said.

Guerrero is just over two months out of Academy Training, but already he’s making a difference through his English-Spanish interpretation skills.

“Luckily I was on the call, because no one knew how to speak Spanish,” says Guerrero. “So, I’m lucky I ran the call.”

Recently, The 19-year-old California native recently accompanied his fellow Station No. 34 brothers to a call where the victims spoke no English. Only Spanish.

“They were both Spanish speakers and you could tell they were panicking because no one knew English at the scene and they really didn’t know how to translate,” Guerrero tells Six News. “If they know at least someone is from their culture, they calm down just a bit.”

An understanding he saw first-hand growing up.

“A lot of my family, they are from Mexico. They get scared if any higher law enforcement comes and talks to them,” says the Californian. “Knowing how it is in their shoes, I’d say you are calming them down a lot more because you’re coming from the same side as them.”

Aside, the teen says he hopes to add to this by reaching out to the youth in the area’s Hispanic communities.

“I want to get with kids and show them that they can actually be something,” he said. “They don’t have to go down the wrong path in life. Look at me right now, I’m a firefighter!”

A firefighter, who’s making a difference in many ways.