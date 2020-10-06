Turning the American Dream into a reality with the help of a trilingual realtor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For Barbara Moreira-Curran, picking up her life and moving across the ocean was no easy feat.

In 2014, Curran decided to take the leap of faith and move to the United States of America, leaving behind her life, her family and her home in Brazil. Shortly thereafter, Curran found her passion in real estate and in 2019 became a realtor.

“When I found out that I could help my people, the Latino community, and of course, foreigners in general, achieve the American Dream, I thought this is perfect,” Curran said. “I can help them own a home house and bring dignity to their lives.”

Over the past year, Curran has done just that; she has helped foreign families purchase homes, with more than 92 percent of her client base, being Latino-American, the other eight percent, foreigners from other countries.

As a trilingual realtor, Curran has found pure joy in working alongside of Latino-Americans in East Tennessee and making their dream of owning a home a reality.

Barbara Moreira-Curran is currently a real estate agent at EXIT Real Estate Professionals Network. Interested in working with Curran to help achieve the American Dream? Contact Curran to start the journey to homeownership.