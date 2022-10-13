KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — View the full 2022 WATE Hispanic Heritage Special that airs at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Hispanic Heritage articles
- WATCH: 2022 Hispanic Heritage Special
- Afterschool gardening grows kids’ interest at Centro Hispano
- Rural Metro firefighter, on-scene interpreter making a difference one call at a time
- Comida y cultura: Food and culture central in Hispanic & Latino East Tennessee community
- Fulton students celebrate Hispanic & Latino Heritage
EDITOR’S NOTE: The special was originally scheduled to air on Oct. 13 but was moved due to breaking news.