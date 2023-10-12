KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — View the full 2023 WATE Hispanic Heritage Special that aired on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.
Hispanic Heritage Stories
- WATCH: 2023 Hispanic Heritage Special
- East TN school districts seeing growth among Hispanic students
- Lady Vol athletes celebrate their culture this Hispanic Heritage Month
- Crianza Con Cariño: Where parents learn about ‘the most important job they will ever do’
- Sevier Co. teacher goes from not knowing English to teaching it to her students
Credits:
- Producer/Editor: Laura Darnell
- Anchors: Tearsa Smith, Don Hudson
- Story Contributors: Allison Smith, Dominic Webster, Don Hudson, Kristen Gallant, Molly O’Brien, Melanie Vásquez Russell, Tearsa Smith
- Photographers: Bill Greene, Dave Wignall, J.R. Woods, Taylor Gash
- Digital Content Producer: Melanie Vásquez Russell
- Spanish-English Interpretation/Translation: Melanie Vásquez Russell