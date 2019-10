WATCH: Hidden History Celebrating Hispanic Heritage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Fulton High School's English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher, Carmen Esparza, is this year's winner of the Latino Community Leader Award from Centro Hispano de East Tennessee's Latino Awards Gala.

Her name may be recognized in the Latino community along with the recent award, but, Esparza asserts that the recognition truly belongs to the whole community, including the school at which she teaches.