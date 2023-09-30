House Republicans plan to vote Saturday on a 45-day “clean” stopgap funding bill that includes money for disaster relief, multiple lawmakers said.

It will not have border policy changes, a non-starter for Democrats, or funds for Ukraine that some Republicans opposed.

“We will put a clean funding stopgap on the floor to keep government open for 45 days for the House and Senate to get their work done,” Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said, adding it would contain funds for disasters in Florida, Hawaii, California and Vermont.

“Keeping the government open while we continue to do our work to end the wasteful spending and the wokeism and most importantly secure our border,” he added.

The clean CR would require support from two-thirds of the House, which means it would rely heavily on Democratic support. It’s unclear how much support it will get from that side of the aisle. The proposed CR is essentially what Democrats had asked for — minus funds for Ukraine — but leaders have been calling on McCarthy to put a bipartisan bill making its way through the Senate onto the floor.

The decision by McCarthy also opens him up to threats to oust him as Speaker.

The idea of a GOP-only stopgap funding measure, meanwhile, appears dead, several lawmakers told The Hill.

Twenty-one conservative Republicans voted against such a bill on Friday.

GOP leaders reportedly told members in a Saturday morning conference meeting that they’ve gotten the number of Republican holdouts down to six — but not low enough to pass a GOP-only bill in the narrow Republican majority.

“We’ve been working to get the most conservative CR passed. We should’ve passed the CR that secured the border yesterday,” Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) said Saturday. “We had 21 members who refused to vote for a conservative CR, they put us in a position to, unfortunately, pass something that is a little less conservative.”

“Now the good news is this is still a pathway to get the kind of conservative wins we need through the appropriations process,” he added.