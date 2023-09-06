A state judge denied Kenneth Chesebro’s attempt to sever his charges in the Georgia election interference case from Sidney Powell on Wednesday.

But Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee signaled he is skeptical of prosecutors’ request to try alongside them the other 17 co-defendants, including former President Trump, though McAfee has not yet made a final ruling on that question.

Chesebro and Powell sought to separate themselves as they filed motions for a speedy trial, which likely enables them to go to trial this fall.

Chesebro’s trial was set to begin Oct. 23. His attorneys at Wednesday’s hearing urged the judge to keep Powell’s trial separate, despite her similar desire for rapidity.

“Based on what’s been presented today, I am not finding the severance from Mr. Chesbro or Ms. Powell is necessary to achieve a fair determination of the guilt or innocence for either defendant in this case,” McAfee said at the hearing.

He gave Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s (D) office an opportunity to further brief the issue of whether the other 17 co-defendants should also be tried in October.

“It sounds like the state is still sticking to the position that all these defendants should remain, and they want to address some of these removal issues,” McAfee said. “I’m willing to hear that. I remain very skeptical, but we can — I’m willing to hear what you have to say on it.”

