Roughly three-quarters of voters said they believe President Biden is too old to serve another term effectively, according to a poll published Monday, a sizable gap compared to those who view former President Trump as too old despite their small age difference.

A Monmouth University poll found 76 percent of voters think Biden is too old to effectively serve another term, compared to only 48 percent who said the same about Trump. Biden is 80, while Trump is 77.

The poll found partisan differences to be a main driver of the gap between the two men. In Biden’s case, 56 percent of Democrats believe he is too old, along with 90 percent of Republicans.

In Trump’s case, just 23 percent of Republicans believe the former president is too old for another term, along with 64 percent of Democrats.

Biden has already said he is running for reelection, while Trump is the front-runner for the Republican nomination in 2024.

The Monmouth poll surveyed 737 registered voters Sept. 19-24 and has a margin of error of 4.5 percentage points.

Biden and White House officials have repeatedly faced questions about whether the president is up for the demands of a second term, and national polls have consistently shown it is a concern for many voters. The president has said it is fair for voters to ask about his age, but that they should judge him on his record and ability to do the job.

Some Democrats have also expressed frustration about what they see as a double standard, however, arguing that Trump’s age and whether he is up for the rigors of another term in the White House should be a point of discussion.