Rochelle Walensky is departing her role as head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the White House announced Friday.

Walensky’s exit comes days before the federal government is set to end the public health emergency around COVID-19. She has led the agency since the start of the Biden administration in January 2021.

“Dr. Walensky has saved lives with her steadfast and unwavering focus on the health of every American,” President Biden said in a statement. “As Director of the CDC, she led a complex organization on the frontlines of a once-in-a-generation pandemic with honesty and integrity. She marshalled our finest scientists and public health experts to turn the tide on the urgent crises we’ve faced.”

“Dr. Walensky leaves CDC a stronger institution, better positioned to confront health threats and protect Americans,” Biden added. “We have all benefited from her service and dedication to public health, and I wish her the best in her next chapter.”