Former President Donald Trump delivered a grievance-ridden speech on Tuesday hours after facing arraignment on criminal charges in New York, casting himself as the victim of a political prosecution and railing against what he called a “lawless” justice system bent on ending his political career.

Speaking at Mar-a-Lago, his personal residence and private club in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump went on an extended tirade against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who’s office indicted Trump last week in a case involving hush money payments to a porn star to cover up an alleged extramarital affair.

The former president maintained his innocence, saying he never did anything illegal and that the charges against him should never have been brought. He also attacked the judge presiding over the case, Justice Juan Merchan, calling him a “Trump-hating judge.”

“You want to get President Trump at any cost,” Trump said. “As it turns out ,everyone who has looked at this case…says there is no crime and it should never have been brought. Never have been brought.

“It’s an insult to our country,” he added, “and the world is already laughing at us.”

Developing