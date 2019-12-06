6 Around Town: First Friday holiday events in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s the first Friday of December and there’s plenty of holiday fun to be had in Knoxville.

Angie Wilson from Visit Knoxville talked with us about all the holiday events that are going on.

Holiday Events:

WIVK Christmas Parade Friday night at 7 p.m., the parade starts on Church Avenue, turns right on Gay Street and ends in the Old City. Bands, floats, characters, and Santa Claus are bringing the holiday spirit to all.

Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt Search for Santa’s scout elves hiding in more than two dozen downtown businesses. Pick up your Elf Adventure Guide at Mast General Store to get started.

Holidays on Ice presented by Home Federal Bank in Market Square Monday through Thursday 4-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Enjoy skating under Christmas lights while listening to music every night.

Peppermint Trail in Downtown Knoxville Downtown restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and boutiques feature peppermint treats and events throughout the season.

Market Square Holiday Market December 7, 14, and 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., shop from local artisans for you gift giving needs.

Tour De Lights December 14, presented by Visit Knoxville and Bike Walk Knoxville, the parade starts at 5:30 p.m. and the community is invited to participate in this fun, free, family bike ride though downtown and North Knoxville.



Go to www.visitknoxville.com/events/christmas/ for more information.