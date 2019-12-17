6 On Your Side Answers – Airline travel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – During the Christmas break, millions of people will travel by air.

Some flights are more uncomfortable than others and long distance flights can be especially taxing.

Don Dare is On Your Side explaining what mistakes can potentially ruin your holiday travel.

Dress Properly

If you take a flight over the holidays, failing to dress for the occasion can be a real problem.

If you’re going to be sitting for hours, give yourself as much comfort as you can.

Wear loose-fitting clothes, this is not the time for skinny jeans.

Also, dress in layers so you can easily adapt to the plane’s temperature.

Stay Hydrated

Another suggestion, drink plenty of water on the flight, and maybe even the day before.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that travelers should stay hydrated to help avoid irritation of nasal passages.

If you want to bring water onto the plane, bring an empty bottle and fill it at a drinking fountain after passing through airport security.

Consider bringing eye drops, and some people even bring nasal spray.

Prepare Entertainment

The night before your flight, charge any devices you’re bringing in case the plane does not have USB ports.

Download anything you’re going to want the night before, rather than relying on sometimes dodgy or expensive in-flight Wi-Fi.

If you are old school, bring books and magazines. The batteries never run out.

Coloring books can also be great for the little ones.

Sitting Too Long

Sitting in one position for an extended amount of time can be bad for your body. In some cases, it can lead to serious health problems.

Get up for a walk along the aisle. If you can’t, stretch your leg muscles occasionally.

This one works well for the kids, too. A short jaunt on the plane can help them get some wiggles out.

Where To Sit