KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Looking for somewhere to eat on Christmas? Instead of finding out your favorite place is closed once you get there, check out this list of restaurants open on Christmas in East Tennessee!

Calhoun’s Restaurant

With several locations around East Tennessee, Calhoun’s has several locations that will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville – Christmas Eve 11:00-8:00 and on Christmas Day 11:00-7:00

– Christmas Eve 11:00-8:00 and on Christmas Day 11:00-7:00 Lenoir City – Christmas Eve 11:00-8:00 and on Christmas Day 10:30-7:00 (Buffet Only)

– Christmas Eve 11:00-8:00 and on Christmas Day 10:30-7:00 (Buffet Only) Oak Ridge – Christmas Eve 11:00-8:00 and on Christmas Day 10:30-7:00 (Buffet Only)

– Christmas Eve 11:00-8:00 and on Christmas Day 10:30-7:00 (Buffet Only) Pigeon Forge & Gatlinburg – Christmas Eve 11:00-9:30 and on Christmas Day 11:00-9:30

Cherokee Grill in Gatlinburg

The Cherokee Grill shared on Facebook that they are open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Stop by on Christmas Eve 12:00-9:30 and on Christmas Day 11:00-9:30.

Chesapeake’s

Downtown Knoxville – Christmas Eve 2:00-9:00 and on Christmas 11:00-7:00

– Christmas Eve 2:00-9:00 and on Christmas 11:00-7:00 West Knoxville – Christmas Eve 11:00-9:00 and on Christmas Day 11:00-9:00

– Christmas Eve 11:00-9:00 and on Christmas Day 11:00-9:00 Gatlinburg – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 12:00-9:00

The Copper Cellar in Knoxville

Copper Cellar West – Christmas Eve 11:00-9:00 and on Christmas Day 10:30-7:00 (Buffet Only)

– Christmas Eve 11:00-9:00 and on Christmas Day 10:30-7:00 (Buffet Only) Copper Cellar Cumberland – Christmas Eve 11:00-9:00 Upstairs and 4:00-9:00 Down in the Cellar

Corner 16 in Knoxville

Both the Middlebrook and Northshore locations are open Christmas Eve 10:30-8:00 and on Christmas Day 11:00-7:00

Smoky Mountain Brewery

Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg locations – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 11:00-10:30

and locations – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 11:00-10:30 Turkey Creek and Maryville locations – Christmas Eve 11:00-9:00 and on Christmas Day 2:00-10:30

Waffle House

For a restaurant that prides itself on being open 24-hours-a-day, every day of the year for 67 years, every Waffle House location is ready to be your Waffle Home for the holidays and every other day in between.

EDITORS NOTE: This story will be updated as additional restaurants announce their Christmas operating hours. Do you know of one we’ve missed? Email us here.