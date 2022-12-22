KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – As the temperatures start to drop for the weekend, an event where families can get into the holiday spirit from the comfort of their own car may be the perfect fit.

Good Morning Tennessee Reporter Lexi Spivak went to visit the Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland at the Smokies Stadium in Kodak for a preview of the show.

The Shadrack’s shows are a chance for visitors to experience the lights and sounds of Christmas with a drive-through immersive experience.

The 2022 season will also mark the final year for the Shadrack’s show at the Smokies Stadium.

On the Shadrack’s website, it reads, “We have LOVED sharing Christmas wonder with your family over the past 13 years.” It went on to state, “Although we won’t be at Smokies Stadium in future years, we’ve opened a new show with a new format nearby starting this year and continuing on.

Our new show at Soaky Mountain Waterpark is unlike anything we’ve ever done before.”

Smokies Stadium is located at 3540 Line Drive in Kodak, Tennessee.

Soaky Mountain Waterpark is located at 175 Gists Creek Road in Sevierville, Tennessee.

The drive-through event kicked off Friday, November 25th and runs through Sunday, January 1st from 6-10 p.m. The maze of lights are synched to music played in visitors’ vehicles as they ease through the display. Tickets can be purchased on the Shadrack’s website.