GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Lights, music and magic filled the air Friday and greeted visitors from across the country who lined the city streets for the 46th annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade.

“Our little home town, you know they have some (holiday) things, but it’s like a ten-minute parade that’s about it,” said Nikki Edmisten from Virginia. “We seen it online and thought it would be something fun to do. We got seven kids with us, seven nieces and nephews, so we figured we’d just pile up and come down here.”

Even the Grinch could not be kept away. Some arrived hours before the start to save a spot front and center.

Eighty entries – including 10 bands, numerous floats and the guests of honor the Budweiser Clydesdales – delighted and entertained the crowd estimated to be in excess of 80,000, according to Marci Claude of the Gatlinburg Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The Budweiser Clydesdales will also be making one final appearance this weekend. The horses and beer wagon will be on hand for the Knoxville World’s Fair 40th anniversary celebration announcement from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 at World’s Fair Park in Knoxville.

If you did not get the chance to take in the festivities, the parade will be rebroadcast at 1 p.m. Christmas Day on WATE.