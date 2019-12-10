Holiday safety tips from the Knoxville Fire Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We like to make our homes cozy for the holiday season, maybe a fire in the fireplace, Christmas lights up throughout the home, but we can’t forget about safety.
We caught up with DJ Corcoran with the Knoxville Fire Department with some tips for this time of year.
Tips
- Christmas lights
- Do not crimp, squeeze, or restrict electrical cords, this can cause resistance in the flow of electricity which causes heat to build up at the point of restriction causing a fire.
- Cooking
- Never leave a hot stove top unattended, cooking fires are the number one cause of residential fires.
- Candles
- Remember to blow out any candles before leaving a room.
- A good alternative to real candles are battery operated ones.
- Smoking
- If you and your guests smoke, have a designated smoking area with the proper means of extinguishing their cigarettes. An ember
- An ember from a cigarette can smolder for hours between couch cushions or in mulch outside your home before igniting into a flame.