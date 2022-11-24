KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For those who have been less naughty and more nice, there’s a way to send your letter to Santa this holiday season.

Rather than a simple wish list, Santa prefers letters because it helps brighten the holidays to know how your year has been. When writing a letter, let him know how your year has been and what you enjoy about the holidays.

It is also important to be honest because Santa knows if you are telling the truth.

Santa is known for bringing gifts on the night of Christmas Eve. Be specific in the letter when asking for something because the more you let him know about what you ask for, the better. Especially the name or color of the item you would like, or if you ask for clothes or shoes, and what size you wear.

Once your letter is written, place it in the envelope then seal the envelope. You will need to write your return address in the upper left corner of the envelope. Include your full name, mailing address and apartment number if that is applicable. If you do not know your address, ask a trusted adult for help.

In the middle of the envelope, you’ll put Santa’s address:

Santa Claus

123 Elf Road

North Pole, 88888

Finally, you’ll want to put a postage stamp in the upper right. Once you are finished, your envelope should look like this:

A letter to Santa. (WATE Staff)

Then, ask an adult for help sending your letter. Whether it is dropped in the mailbox or taken to the post office, as long as the envelope is filled out right and it has a stamp, the U.S. Postal Service will make sure your letter gets to Santa.