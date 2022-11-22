KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Every year, a Thanksgiving debate persists: is the side dish to serve dressing or stuffing?
It seems that across the nation, a majority of states opt for stuffing, meanwhile, a handful of states in the South prefer dressing. According to Google Trends, the top states where “Thanksgiving dressing” makes up a majority of the searches for dressing or stuffing.
- Mississippi -80%
- Alabama – 75%
- Arkansas – 66%
- Louisiana – 64%
- Georgia – 60%
- Tennessee – 60%
Kentucky and Oklahoma also make the list of states who prefer dressing, however, they make the list very marginally. Notably, both states searched for dressing 51% of the time and stuffing 49% of the time.
Closer to home, in East Tennessee, the results are a little closer than the rest of the state. According to Google Trends data, Knoxville searches for dressing 58% of the time, and Chattanooga did as well 69% of the time. Tri-Cities, however, seems like it may be influenced by the stuffing preference of North Carolina, as they search for stuffing 53% of the time.
What else are people in Tennessee searching for? More recipes to go with their dressing.
- Pumpkin Pie recipe
- Broccoli Cheese Casserole
- Cranberry Sauce
- Mac and Cheese recipe
- Sausage Stuffing recipe
- Green Bean Casserole
- Giblet Gravy