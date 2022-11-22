KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Every year, a Thanksgiving debate persists: is the side dish to serve dressing or stuffing?

It seems that across the nation, a majority of states opt for stuffing, meanwhile, a handful of states in the South prefer dressing. According to Google Trends, the top states where “Thanksgiving dressing” makes up a majority of the searches for dressing or stuffing.

Mississippi -80% Alabama – 75% Arkansas – 66% Louisiana – 64% Georgia – 60% Tennessee – 60%

Kentucky and Oklahoma also make the list of states who prefer dressing, however, they make the list very marginally. Notably, both states searched for dressing 51% of the time and stuffing 49% of the time.

Closer to home, in East Tennessee, the results are a little closer than the rest of the state. According to Google Trends data, Knoxville searches for dressing 58% of the time, and Chattanooga did as well 69% of the time. Tri-Cities, however, seems like it may be influenced by the stuffing preference of North Carolina, as they search for stuffing 53% of the time.

What else are people in Tennessee searching for? More recipes to go with their dressing.

Pumpkin Pie recipe

Broccoli Cheese Casserole

Cranberry Sauce

Mac and Cheese recipe

Sausage Stuffing recipe

Green Bean Casserole

Giblet Gravy