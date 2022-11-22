KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Every year, a Thanksgiving debate persists: is the side dish to serve dressing or stuffing?

It seems that across the nation, a majority of states opt for stuffing, meanwhile, a handful of states in the South prefer dressing. According to Google Trends, the top states where “Thanksgiving dressing” makes up a majority of the searches for dressing or stuffing.

  1. Mississippi -80%
  2. Alabama – 75%
  3. Arkansas – 66%
  4. Louisiana – 64%
  5. Georgia – 60%
  6. Tennessee – 60%

Kentucky and Oklahoma also make the list of states who prefer dressing, however, they make the list very marginally. Notably, both states searched for dressing 51% of the time and stuffing 49% of the time.

Closer to home, in East Tennessee, the results are a little closer than the rest of the state. According to Google Trends data, Knoxville searches for dressing 58% of the time, and Chattanooga did as well 69% of the time. Tri-Cities, however, seems like it may be influenced by the stuffing preference of North Carolina, as they search for stuffing 53% of the time.

What else are people in Tennessee searching for? More recipes to go with their dressing.

  • Pumpkin Pie recipe
  • Broccoli Cheese Casserole
  • Cranberry Sauce
  • Mac and Cheese recipe
  • Sausage Stuffing recipe
  • Green Bean Casserole
  • Giblet Gravy