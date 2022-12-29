KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In addition to any holiday-related waste that the Knox County Convenience Centers accept, they will also be accepting Christmas trees throughout the month of January.

The Knox County Government shared Thursday on Twitter that between Jan. 3-31, all Knox County Convenience Centers will be accepting unwanted, live Christmas trees for recycling. The centers also offer disposal and recycling of other goods that tend to pile up around the holidays.

“Through the month of January, you know, after the holidays, people have Christmas trees, they have cardboard, mixed paper, and sometimes cooking oil, and all of our seven county convenience centers can take all of that, but we wanted to offer an opportunity for residents to dispose of their Christmas trees in a convenient manner,” said Zach Johnson, a Knox County solid waste operations manager in the video posted on Twitter.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs adds in the video that while the convenience centers typically do not take brush or greenery, through the month of January, the centers will be accepting live Christmas Trees. Jacobs also says that last year, the centers accepted over 800 Christmas trees or 12 tons of trees.

There are seven convenience centers around Knox County:

Carter Convenience Center – 8815 Asheville Highway

Dutchtown Convenience Center – 10618 Dutchtown Road

Halls Convenience Center – 3806 Neal Drive

John Sevier Convenience Center – 1950 W. Governor John Sevier Highway

Karns Convenience Center – 6930 Karns Crossing Lane

Powell Convenience Center – 7311 Morton View Lane

Tazewell Pike Convenience Center – 7201 Tazewell Pike

Typically, the convenience centers are open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with landfills closing at 3 p.m., and on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. with landfills closing at noon, according to Knox County’s website. The website also adds the centers may close sooner than these times if containers are full.

A brochure with what types of items and loads can be accepted at convenience centers is located below. Additionally, the brochure notes that convenience centers are self-service, so items brought must be placed into containers over a 4-foot tall barrier, but those who bring items are welcome to bring help if they need it.

For more information, call the Solid Waste offices at 865-215-5865 or visit knoxcounty.org/solid_waste/ to find a convenience center near you.