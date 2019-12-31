Knox County offers Christmas tree recycling beginning Jan. 2

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s that time of year, when those that celebrated the Christmas season begin to take down decorations and throw out their live trees and Knox County is offering centers for free tree disposal.

The county saying Tuesday that from Jan. 2 – Jan. 31, Knox County residents can bring their unwanted, live Christmas trees to participating Knox County Convenience Centers.

Before dropping off trees, remember that trees must be cleaned of all decorations including, but not limited to ornaments, wire, string and Christmas lights before being delivered to a convenience center.

If you have any non-functional string lights or other holiday-related electronics, those can be recycled, too at the *Dutchtown, Halls, John Sevier or Karns Convenience Centers.

Normal hours of operation for all Knox County Convenience Centers are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Centers are closed on Sundays. All centers will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day, but will be open and following normal business hours on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Knox County operates the following convenience centers:

Carter (8815 Asheville Highway)

*Dutchtown (10618 Dutchtown Road)

*Halls (3608 Neal Drive)

*John Sevier (1950 W. Gov. John Sevier Highway)

*Karns (6930 Karns Crossing Lane)

Powell (7311 Morton View Lane)

Tazewell Pike (7201 Tazewell Pike)

Along with your trees, bring your patience as well — the centers may experience higher than normal wait times following the holiday season.

For more information, please call Recycling Outreach and Education Coordinator Linnea Boogades at 865-215-5816.

(*denotes convenience centers that also offer Christmas electronics recycling)

