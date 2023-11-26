KNOXVILLE Tenn. (WATE) — If you saved some earnings this weekend you may want to think about donating to a nonprofit Tuesday.

The holiday dedicated to showing acts of kindness is Giving Tuesday and is celebrated each year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement created to show the power that people can have in their community.

Like other nonprofits in the area, Knoxville’s Second Harvest Food Pantry is excited for the day of giving.

“Giving Tuesday is hugely important mostly because it’s the giving season, and everyone is so excited about all the sales on black Friday and Cyber Monday,” said Racheal Ellis, Director of Development at Second Harvest. “What a wonderful way to give back to the community by taking the savings that you’ve earned earlier in the week and put it back into the community.”

The day encourages people to help nonprofits either through monetary donations or volunteering. However, it can also be as simple as acts of kindness, lending an ear, or giving away goods. Second harvest says some people in Knoxville must choose between two things this time of year.

“Heat or eat,” said Ellis. “A lot of our east Tennessee neighbors have to think about heating a home or choosing to provide a meal on their table.”

With Giving Tuesday approaching, they might be able to help take some of that stress off people’s backs.

“We are excited we hope for a huge number much like other nonprofits do as well,” said Ellis.

If you do end up donating to second harvest this Tuesday, the organization says they will double what you give and designate it to their ‘Double Your Donation Day’ on December 7.