KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Take a look at this list of holiday drinks offered by some of Knoxville’s favorite spots that are locally owned.
Hey Bear Cafe – 5803 Kingston Pike
The cafe has launched Peppermint Forest and The Gingerbread House Milk Teas.
Tealicious – 10720 Hardin Valley Road
This quaint tea place offers a drink named ‘Christmas Tree,’ made of honeydew milk with strawberry puree and a custard cap.
Likewise Coffee – 1209 E Magnolia Avenue
Their holiday drinks include a spiced toffee latte, Christmas tree matcha, cookie butter chai, and a Grinch spritzmas.
Whit’s Frozen Custard – 133 Brooklawn Street
This custard shop offers a custard with white chocolate peppermint bark and topped with dark chocolate flakes.
Artisan Cakery – 5803 Kingston Pike
Their featured Latte of the Month is the Peppermint Mocha Latte. This festive creation combines the bold richness of mocha with a refreshing hint of peppermint.
Tonya Rea’s Teas and Remedies – 1328 Buchanan Avenue
Mint Chocola-TEA combines cacao shells, cacao nibs, and peppermint leaves. Tonya is known for her herbal and aromatherapy products.
UPerk UTK – 1831 Melrose Avenue
This coffee shop caters to the student crowd and offers a peppermint mocha with one scoop of hot cocoa mix and one pump of peppermint syrup topped with whipped cream.
Cruze Farms – 445 S Gay Street
Downtown Knoxville’s ice cream spot offers a peppermint brownie churn and a pecan pie bowl.
Remedy Coffee – 800 Tyson Street
This coffee shop in Downtown North Knoxville offers peppermint syrup that can be added to their drinks.
Coffee and Chocolate – 327 Union Avenue
A chocolate pistachio-shaped turtle can join you as you sip your peppermint mocha.
Fable Hollow Coffee and Bookshoppe – 2910 Tazewell Pike
This coffee spot is offering a few different holiday drinks. A few include Faeire Kiss, a strawberry rose white mocha. A drink named Dragon’s Breath is a honey cardamon latte infused with cayenne and cinnamon on top.
Jimmy’s Coffee Club – Food Truck Schedule
According to their Facebook page, Samoa and peanut butter oatmeal lattes will satisfy all your Girl Scout cookie cravings. Stay updated with their schedule through their page.
Awaken Coffee – 125 W Jackson Avenue
A cinnamon roll latte has been introduced as a new holiday special.
Sunago Coffee Company – 10736 Hardin Valley Road
‘Cup of Bliss’ is a unique take on traditional hot cocoa, and according to their Facebook page, it will remind you of snow.
Finally, Weigel’s stores have begun selling their classic egg nog milk. Visit your local store to enjoy this traditional holiday drink.
Alcoholic drinks around town
Craft Distillery – 205 W Jackson Ave
This year, the craft distillery has created two new holiday cocktails to help spread holiday cheer: Frosty’s on Vacation, Candy Cane Children, and two versions of Hot Toddies.
J.C. Holdway’s – 501 Union Avenue
This Market Square spot will offer a new cocktail called Elf Fell Off the Shelf, a frozen drink.
Orange Hat Brewing – 10246 Hardin Valley Rd
This vanilla cream ale includes peppermint and cocoa nibs to create a minty chocolate experience.
Next Level Brewing Company – 700 North Broadway
This brewery launched an anniversary Bottle, a stout that combines peppermint and white chocolate notes. They are calling it “Peppermint bark at the Moon.”
Bernadette’s – 26 Market Square
This twist on coca is called Santa Cocoa and includes Chocolate vodka, rumplemintz, and hot chocolate, garnished with toasted marshmallows and cinnamon sticks served in a Holiday mug.