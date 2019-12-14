New Year’s Eve in East Tennessee: Parties, celebrations & more

(WATE) — New Year’s Eve in East Tennessee will be alive with the energy of party and celebration participants at local events to ring in 2020.

Here are some of the things you can do to celebrate on Dec. 31.

Gatlinburg

New Year’s Eve Ball Drop and Fireworks Show

The streets of Gatlinburg will be lit with celebration specials from businesses, live music, activities all leading up to the 33rd annual firework show and ball drop at the base of the town’s 400-foot “Space Needle.”

Other events in Gatlinburg on New Year’s Eve include a countdown pre-party at Ole Red’s Gatlinburg from 2 – 9 p.m., Gatlinburg SkyLift Park’s New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Viewing Party (see the ball drop from up above!) and other arts and crafts shows, bands and more.

Knoxville

New Year’s Eve on the Square

The annual event in Market Square kicks off at 10 p.m. Dec. 31 and will feature not only live performances but also a ball drop at midnightr and fireworks. The family friendly event is free of charge.

Gatsby in the air

Several NYE events are 1920s/”The Great Gatsby” themed. The Roarin’ Twenties were a century ago, but many are bringing the style back to ring in 2020. Some of these events require tickets, and of course a flapper and dapper dress code, so be sure to look them up before heading out to the new decade of new decadence.

F. Scott Fitzgerald would probably be pleased at all the whoopie (1920s slang for “wild fun”).

Alive in 2020! Knoxville Museum of Art

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

New Year’s Eve Party with live music, dancing, food, spirits, and a great view of the fireworks on Market Square! Admission includes reserved seating at tables, music by Mac Arnold + Plateful O’ Blues, supper and breakfast buffets by F.A.T.S. BBQ, party.

New Year’s Day 2020

Calhouns New Years day 5K

Neyland Dr

8:30 a.m. – Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Start your year out with the New Years Day 5K