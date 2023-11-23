KNOXVILLE Tenn. (WATE) – Typically, you would find a CareCuts of Knoxville volunteer in the salon giving someone a fresh new ‘do, but this Thanksgiving they gathered to hand out a meal to all of those who have nowhere to go this holiday.

Marty Baker, the founder of CareCuts Knoxville, says it’s her favorite day of the year.

“I am thankful to be able to be here with the homeless, I wouldn’t want to be any other place in the whole world than to be with our homeless friends, our volunteers this means a lot to me today,” she said.

CareCuts not only gave out free meals, but they also gave out winter clothing and provided some care for those with minor injuries.

They also provided a place to pick up mail. Many people experiencing homelessness can’t get identification, birth certificates, or social security cards without an address, so CareCuts gives them an address to send those items to them.

“They have to have that to go to work, they have to have that to go to housing, and they have to have identification to get into rehab,” said Baker.

The nonprofit has helped many people turn their lives around, like Britt Reynolds who found permanent housing; and Nathan Henderson who got to be a volunteer this year, after using their services before.

“There are numerous resources you can get here, she’s gotten me phones, she’s gotten me food stamps, she’s gotten me clothes, a house and just numerous friends you know somebody to talk to,” said Reynolds.

“It’s a blessing to be able to serve anytime, especially when it is the first time I get to see my mom I get to help somebody else all at the same time,” said Henderson.

Most of all, they hope to show them affection and give them a place that feels like home.

“That’s what they need, they need love, they need hugs, they need to be talked to as a human being,” said Baker.

CareCuts says they are welcoming to everyone who comes by, either as a volunteer or as someone who needs their services.

They are open Tuesday, Wednesday, and over the weekend from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.