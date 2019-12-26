Online sales hit record high in 2019

(WATE) – Experts had said the month of December would be a record-breaking season for online sales and as it turns out, they were right.

E-commerce sales from Nov. 1 through Dec. 24 rose nearly 19% compared to the same time frame last year, according to the credit card company Mastercard.

Overall retail purchases, with the exception of automobiles, were up more than 3% compared to last year.

The most impressive day for single-day online sales was “Super Saturday,” on Dec. 21.

According to the consulting and research firm, Customer Growth Partners, that day alone pulled in a record $34.4 billion. That amount was more than four times the sales from Cyber Monday 2019.

