KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wondering where you can go to get a meal on Thanksgiving? Look no further.

Whether you are not wanting to cook a large meal or if you are looking for a more social way to spend the holiday, these restaurants in East Tennessee are open on Thanksgiving.

Open for Dine In and Carryout

Bob Evans – On their website, Bob Evans says they are open every Thanksgiving for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and this year, they are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Carryout Farmhouse Feasts are also available for order ahead, starting at $12.49 per person.

Brio Italian Grille – Brio is open on Thanksgiving day, and their website says that they are offering a traditional Thanksgiving menu for dine in or carry out. Make your reservation online or pre-order a Thanksgiving Feast To Go online.

Cracker Barrell – Cracker Barrell has three thanksgiving meal options available on Thanksgiving, including the Homestyle Turkey N’ Dressing meal, Chicken N’ Dumplings, and a country vegetable plate, according to their website. Family dinners can also be preordered at least a day ahead of time for thanksgiving day pickup.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Open on Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Ruth’s offers a variety of what one might expect from a high end steak house while still maintaining menu items that work with specialty diets. visit their website to see their menu or to make a reservation. Their Thanksgiving menu offers a three-course Thanksgiving Feast, or take out options starting at $35.

Shoney’s – Stop by between 7 and 11 in the morning for Shoney’s famous Breakfast Bar. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Shoney’s will have a traditional Thanksgiving Feast for dine in and take out, and is offering a free slice of pumpkin pie with the purchase of an adult meal, per a release sent to WATE.

Waffle House – Waffle House is open 24/7, 365 days per year, (or 366 days per leap year) according to an official statement from Waffle House. Guests are able to enjoy all the traditional Waffle House dine in offerings of breakfast, lunch, or dinner at reasonable prices, a spokesperson said.

“We welcome all who wish to dine with us, whether that’s for something hot off the grill and comforting, or to take a break from cooking at home. We traditionally have welcomed families, friend groups and singletons who look to Waffle House as their Waffle Home every holiday and all the days in between.” the statement from Waffle House said.

Open Dine In only

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar – opening at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving, Fleming’s website says they are offering a Thanksgiving crafted with care at their restaurant or for your table at home.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill – On top of their regular menu, the Macaroni Grill is also offering a special three-course Thanksgiving meal for $34, and a kid’s Thanksgiving meal for $17 according to their website. You can make a reservation online.