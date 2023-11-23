SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A store in Sevierville is giving back to their community this Thanksgiving with warm meals.

The Dam Store provided free to-go Thanksgiving meals for anyone who came to the store. Crystal Turner, employee at the store, said it’s a small way to give back to the community.

“We give back to our community by making the traditional foods and cooking and giving it away for free today, it doesn’t matter if you’re a normal customer, we don’t care,” Turner said.

She also said they want to say thank you to their loyal customers.

“Everybody’s in here if not once a day, they’re in here two to three to four times a day, they’re constantly in here so it’s just nice to be able to give them back some of their money,” she said.

It’s not the first time they’ve given back to their community, and they hope to serve even more people than before.

“Last year we served around 500 and at Christmas, we did 796, we’re hoping to succeed that today,” Turner said.

They hope to provide a Thanksgiving meal for those who can’t afford it or don’t have family to celebrate the holiday with. For Turner, this hits home.

“I’m from Alabama so I’m one of the ones that’s here without family, I have friends and people that I’ve accumulated over the last few years but that’s why,” she said.

She said working at the store makes her feel at home for the holidays.

“Blessed. Blessed that I even have a boss that cares that much,” she said.

The Dam Store will also serve free meals on Christmas.