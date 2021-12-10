(WATE) — Fresh Del Monte is bringing a couple of new sights – and smells – to Christmas this year. The company known for its fruits and vegetables is offering scented wrapping paper for a limited time.

The wrapping paper is available in two fruity scents: banana and pineapple.

“At Fresh Del Monte, we strive to make each and every holiday season special for our consumers,” said Pablo Rivero, vice pesident of marketing for Fresh Del Monte, North America. “Therefore, Fresh Del Monte is excited to kickoff December with a fun, fruit-filled scented wrapping paper giveaway to get consumers in the holiday spirit.

“We hope this fun, lighthearted initiative will not only offer a unique and fruit-filled, gift-giving experience but will help boost festivity and spread holiday cheer nationwide.”

Interested gift givers looking to get their hands – and noses – on the aromatic wrapping paper must send an email to fun@freshdelmonte.com with a valid United States-based home mailing address in order to claim their sheets.

A limited number of wrapping paper sheets will be available while supplies last and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Winners will be shipped one set of banana, pineapple or Pinkglow Pineapple designed and scented wrapping paper sheets the following week.