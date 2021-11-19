KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Alcoa High School students and vendors will once again be offering up unique gifts and more during the school’s annual Holiday Market on Saturday.

Toys, ornaments, candles, jewelry, boutique clothing, woodworking crafts, shirts, tumblers, makeup, skincare products, and food will be on sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 20. Five Alcoa High students will be selling their own items along with more than 75 vendors.

Entry is free and vendors paid a feed to participate with the proceeds going to Alcoa High School DECA students.