KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It will soon look a lot like Christmas in downtown Knoxville as the Regal Celebration of Lights returns.

The event kicks off at 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. There will be a tree lighting, free activities, photos with Santa live music starting and more. WATE 6 On Your Side anchors Tearsa Smith and Bo Williams will emcee the event once again this year.

At 6 p.m., the tree lighting ceremony will begin in Krutch Park Extension. This year the city has chosen a 42-foot-tall Mickey Mallonee Christmas Tree. Before the tree lighting, live music will be played by KP Express. Live music on the Market Square Stage will begin at 6:30 p.m. with Evelyn Jack. The city shared that listeners will be able to enjoy jazz, mixed with a little blues, and holiday favorites.

Area businesses will be set up along Market Street offering crafts for children. The city invites people to “stop by Home Depot’s Little Elves Workshop, make a card to be sent to our local veterans with Holidays for Heroes.”

The city also shared temporary parking restrictions and road closures caused by the event. Union Avenue between Walnut and Gay streets and Market Street between Clinch and Union avenues will be closed from 2-10 p.m.

The following blocks will be closed to parking and traffic from 4:45-9:15 p.m.:

Market Street between Church & Clinch avenues

Gay Street between Summit Hill Drive & Church avenue

Clinch Avenue between Walnut & State streets

Downtown visitors will also be able to ice skate on Knoxville’s Holidays on Ice open-air skating rink. The rink opens on Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. and will close at 10 p.m. To see the full schedule, click here.

There are several other holiday events going on throughout East Tennessee, WATE’s digital staff is curating a list of holiday events that can be found here.