KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Friday, a little Christmas cheer was delivered to patients at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

Benchmark Physical Therapy, along with the Alcoa Police Department has been collecting gifts for children.

Friday, they unloaded the truck and passed out thousands of gifts.

Benchmark starting the toy drive five years ago; inspired by a patient who was in the hospital and saw the need to provide patients with a little something special.