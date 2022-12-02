KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Santa’s military elves are gathering toys for East Tennessee children and they don’t want to miss anyone in need.

Parents and guardians have until Monday, Dec. 5 to submit an application to receive toys this holiday season. Family applications can be filled out and submitted online.

Valid ID and proof of address matching the address on the application must be provided during distribution in order to receive toys.

Guardians will need to provide proof of legal custody as well as legal documents with the child’s name and date of birth on it — such as a birth certificate or insurance card. Social Security cards are not eligible.

The campaign began reviewing and responding to applications on Nov. 1 and expects to be finished next week. Toys will be distributed Dec. 19-22.

In 2021, the program distributed 13,924 toys to more than 4,000 children in the Knoxville area, according to data on the website.

Toys for Tots aims to provide one toy to each child. Orders are filled with toys on hand when order that order is placed. If you would like to help provide toys for East Tennessee children, donate financially online or visit one of these local businesses.