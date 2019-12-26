Union Co. teen asks man who raised her to adopt her

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A Union County family had a special Christmas focused on family – making things official with a request for an adoption from a teenager.

On Christmas Eve Tuesday, a teen named Brianna tweeted a video in which she asks the man who raised her to “officially” become her dad and adopt her.

“Thank you for never walking away and allowing me to call you dad! I love you more than life itself,” part of her tweet said.

The video shows her giving him a wrapped gift, with the contents being a letter and the question – to which the dad said yes.

“I’ve been waiting for this so long!”