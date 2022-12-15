KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — “Zoo Lights” is taking over Zoo Knoxville again in the 2022 holiday season.

This year’s event features glowing silk lanterns of exotic animals throughout the zoo. New activities for 2022 are a scavenger hunt to find the wildest lanterns, a flying sleigh zipline ride, and the chance to book a photoshoot with Santa.

Zoo Knoxville’s executive chef has also created a menu exclusively for Zoo Lights that includes holiday fare and seasonal cocktails, and private heated igloos can be reserved for an unforgettable evening under the stars.

Zoo Lights tickets are $24 for ages 13 and up, $18 for ages 3-12, and children 2 and under are admitted free. Parking is free. Tickets are available online at zoolightsknoxville.com, by phone at (865) 637-5331 and at the Zoo’s ticket office during regular zoo hours. Zoo Knoxville members receive a $4 discount on admission tickets. Zoo Lights opened on Friday, Nov. 25 and will continue each Wednesday through Sunday through January 8, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. each evening.