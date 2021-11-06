Home for the Holidays 2022

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
70°
LIVE NOW
Watch 6 p.m. news
Knoxville
70°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
CMA Awards
Food For Thought
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Buc-ee’s in Tennessee
TN Elections
Missing People
National/World
Veterans Voices
Voices of the Valley
Politics from The Hill
Positively Tennessee
Smoky Mountain news
Tennessee This Week
Washington Bureau
Download WATE news app
Anderson County news
Blount County news
Campbell County news
Cocke County news
Jefferson County news
Knox County news
Loudon County news
Monroe County News
Roane County news
Sevier County news
Newsletters
Weather
Closings
Forecast
Live Radar
Pollen & Allergy Forecast
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Starwatch
Sweatcast
Tracking the Tropics
Watches & Warnings
Weather Cameras
Weather School
Download WATE mobile apps
Living East TN
BestReviews Daily Deals
Buy Local in East Tennessee
Frugal Friday deals
Highway to Hometowns with Ingles
Home Design Center
Ingles Open Road
Remarkable Women: Submit nomination
Kids Talk
UT Medical Minute
Meet the LETN Team
LETN in your Inbox
Top Stories
‘Sound of Music’ comes to Mayrville stage
Top Stories
Medicare open enrollment now open
Luke Combs wins ‘Entertainer of the Year’ at CMA’s
‘Kids Talk’ their favorite chicken nuggets
How to manage your Diabetes with Novis Health
Sports
Orange and White Nation
Friday Frenzy + Live Scoreboard
Tennessee Baseball
Tennessee Basketball
Tennessee Football
High School
Big Game Bound
Tennessee Titans
Pigskin Previews
Ice Bears
Top Stories
Bearden soccer athletes take talents to college level
Top Stories
Todd Helton donates $1 million to Tennessee baseball
Gallery
Carson-Newman University adds new outdoor sport
Knoxville Catholic baseball standout signs to Tennessee
Video
Turnovers doom Lady Vols in season opener
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
WATE News Alert Desk
Watch news videos
WATE TV Listings
Voices of the Valley with Tearsa Smith
Community
A Paws-itive Note
Calendar
Community Conversations
Contests
Founder’s Day of Caring
Health Matters
Home for the Holidays
Knoxville Man Show
Million Dollar Community Investment
Nominate a Remarkable Women
Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving
Project Grad
See More Smokies
WATE Who’s Hiring?
Women’s Spectacular!
Jobs
The Business Buzz
Find a Job
Intern at WATE
Work at WATE
WATE Who’s Hiring
About Us
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Greystone Creative
Meet The Team
Our History
Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Request tour
WATE Mobile Apps
Search
Please enter a search term.
Home for the Holidays 2022
Trending Stories
Man found dead near Clinton Highway in Knoxville
Veterans Day 2022 deals and freebies
Judge allows Jaylen McCollough case to move forward
Pound of slaw thrown out at New Tazewell food truck
Todd Helton donates $1 million to Tennessee baseball
Where wildfires are burning in East Tennessee
Suspect from car chase that ended in Knox Co. identified
Dudley Creek fire contained, 4.6 acres burned
The Watercooler
T rex skull to be auctioned in New York
PHOTOS: Total Lunar Eclipse seen in East Tennessee
TSA finds gun inside raw chicken at Florida airport
Watch: Goat takes first steps with prosthetic leg
Maryville family wins $20K ‘AFV’ prize for video
View All Watercooler