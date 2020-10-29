Humana Senior Celebrations

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
National/World
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Resources
Haunted Tennessee
Washington Bureau
Veterans Voices
Tourism 2020 & Moving Forward
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Top Stories
Actress Lori Loughlin reports to prison in college scam
Top Stories
The hauntings of the Vaughn Home at Vanderbilt University
Video
Tennessee students participate in 2020 Student Mock Election
Video
What you may not know about (not so) secret code names
Gallery
TVA unearths abandoned tunnel at Norris Engineering Labs
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Friday Frenzy
SEC Football
Tennessee Titans
The Big Game
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19
Top Stories
Alcoa finishes regular season 9-1 with victory over Dobyns Bennett
Video
Top Stories
Football comes full circle: Mays brothers reunite on the Tennessee offensive line
Video
COVID hits Big Ten football, Wisconsin cancels Nebraska game
Video
World Series TV ratings average drops 32% below previous low
MLB investigating Dodgers player who left isolation to celebrate World Series victory, after testing positive for coronavirus
Living East TN
Celebrating Birthdays and Anniversaries
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Fix that sweet tooth with these gourd-eous, graveyard treats
Video
Top Stories
Have a safe Halloween with these sanitizing products from Ionogen
Video
Celebrating different abilities for National Down Syndrome Awareness Month
Video
Pumpkin carving fun with the Living East Tennessee team
Video
Is your vehicle cold-weather ready? Ted Russell Ford has 6 Things You Need to Know
Video
Community
Fall Funtacular
Operation Honor Guard
Nominate a community hero
Community Conversations
Get it to Go
Contests
Calendar
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
WATE News Alert Desk
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
As Seen On
WATE 6 On Your Side Heroes
Community Conversations
Positively Tennessee
Behind the Badge
A Paw-sitive Note
The Business Buzz
Caring For Our Kids
Spotlight on Service
All About Dolly Parton
What the Tech?
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Contests
Humana Senior Celebrations
Top Stories
‘Keep Knoxville Blooming’ with fall tree planting
Top Stories
Knowing the risks and signs of stroke saves lives
Video
Knox County program helps pay utility bills with CARES Act funding
Video
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Abner
Video
Annual fine art sale goes online to support behavioral health care services
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
About Us
Report It!
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Email Newsletters
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Humana Senior Celebrations
Trending Stories
Tiger tests positive for COVID-19 at Zoo Knoxville
Video
Weather
Once upon a time in a Knoxville hospital, tiny babies celebrated Halloween
Gallery
Tropical Storm Zeta closes some Great Smoky Mountains roads
Video
TVA unearths abandoned tunnel at Norris Engineering Labs
Video
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News