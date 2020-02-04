6 On Your Side Answers: Best buys at dollar stores

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dollar stores lure us in with rock-bottom prices; sometimes, you get what you pay for, but often the things they sell are good products at a tremendous discount.

The dollar store can be an amazing place to find bargains for certain purchases.

Greeting Cards

There is no reason to spend $5 or more on greeting cards when dollar stores typically have a wide selection available for a buck or less.

You might not get textured paper or fancy extras such as ribbons, but the heartfelt message you write inside will be the same regardless of how expensive the card looks.

Party Supplies

By some estimates, you can save up to 70% by using party supplies from a dollar store.

Get plastic tablecloths, paper plates and cups, streamers and favors from the dollar store, you’ll save a bundle.

Don’t forget to look for Mylar foil balloons, too. These are an absolute bargain and can easily sell for five times as much elsewhere.

Wrapping Paper

While you’re getting your party supplies, look for gift bags and wrapping paper, too.

You could end up paying two or three times more for gift bags and boxes at other stores.

In addition, wrapping paper can be a steal.

You might not get the same thickness as with expensive paper, but for something that’s going to end up in the trash, why pay more?

Tote Bags

Tote bags are never at your fingertips when you need them, and they seem to disappear like socks.

Buy a bunch of polyester totes at a dollar store and use them instead of paper or plastic for your groceries, to hold gym clothes, to deliver items to family and friends or to pack for the kids’ overnights excursions

Dishware

Dollar stores also often have a nice selection of open-stock dishware.

They won’t be top-of-the-line quality, but they’re perfectly serviceable pieces.

For those with little kids, dollar-store dishes can be just what you need to get through that phase of life when something seems to get broken in the kitchen on a weekly basis.

Food Containers

Plastic food containers also get a thumbs up when it comes to great dollar-store buys.

In the grocery store, you can easily pay up to $5 for disposable containers.

Get them for a buck or less apiece at the dollar store instead.

You can also find some great deals on food storage bags, but be wary of off-brands that may not seal correctly.