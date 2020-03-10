6 On Your Side Answers: Best buys in March

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Compared to February with Valentine’s Day and Presidents Day, March may seem like a slow month for shopping deals, but you can find some choice sales this month.

WATE 6 On Your Side consumer reporter Don Dare shows you what to buy and what to avoid in March.

TV deals

It might seem surprising, but March can be the best time to buy a TV after Black Friday.

Though we tend to see some TV deals around the Super Bowl, March brings even more offers, and better quality ones to boot.

It can even be a good month to buy a non-smart TV.

Last year, about 12% of the TV deals we listed in March were for these basic sets; if you do want a smart set, there should be plenty of those too.

Luggage

Whether you’re prepping for a spring break trip or just need to replace your luggage, know that March is a good time to buy.

There tend to be more luggage deals in March overall than in February, April or May.

Expect prices to start as low as $4 for simple day packs, or you can pay around $88 for a two-piece hard-side spinner set.

Winter gear

If you’re interested in winter sports such as skiing and snowboarding, watch for gear to be discounted in March.

The season will be winding down, and sporting goods stores will be looking to clear their shelves to make room for gear for warm-weather hobbies.

Some winter clearance sales may cut up to 60% off some brand items, like The North Face and Patagonia.

Spring apparel

If you have been to the mall recently or have been looking online, spring apparel is highly advertised.

But don’t expect big deals.

Seasonal clothing is rarely on sale at the beginning of a season.

However, the supply of spring clothing is abundant right now, and the selection will be great over the next few months.

