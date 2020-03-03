6 On Your Side Answers: Products that save money in the long run

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – You know what they say, it takes money to make money or in some cases to save it.

Sometimes, spending a little cash on the right product can save you even more money in the long run. WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer Reporter Don Dare shows you some products that will help you cut costs.

Fleece Throw Blanket

On cold nights turn down the thermostat and save on electric bills with a soft, machine-washable heated fleece throw blanket made by several manufacturers.

Some cost $25 and feature three heat settings for consistent heat distribution and a three-hour automatic shut-off for peace of mind.

Low-Flow Showerhead

With a low-flow showerhead, you can save up to 30% more on water and energy.

Many of the low-flow showerheads are maintenance-free and corrosion-resistant.

The better quality ones come with patented pressure-compensating technology for a strong, consistent flow rate, no matter what the available water pressure is.

LED Light Bulbs

You can cut down on electricity and you monthly bill by replacing standard 60-watt incandescent bulbs with efficient soft white LED light bulbs.

Each bulb has a total lifespan of up to 11,000 hours and are sold by the pack.

Reusable Makeup Remover Cloth

If you feel like you’re constantly buying disposable makeup wipes and throwing your money away, you can save by using reusable makeup cloths.

For about $7, you can grab yourself a reusable makeup remover cloth.

The chemical-free cloth is machine-washable and guaranteed for up to 1,000 uses.

Insulated Lunch Bag

Are you tired of brown bags and warm sandwiches?

For about $13 you can say goodbye to disposable brown bags and costly takeout.

It is sturdy, spacious, waterproof, leakproof and insulated to keep all lunchtime favorites hot or cold.