6 On Your Side Answers: When it makes sense to pay a little extra

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We all want to get a good deal, but there are some items that might actually be worth spending a little more money.

Don Dare shows you how to find the sweet spot between price and quality.

Auto Insurance

Having the right vehicle insurance is so important.

It protects you from a financial calamity resulting from an auto accident, regardless of who’s at fault.

Auto insurance policies have several types of coverage, including comprehensive and collision.

There’s a liability, personal injury protection, PIP, and uninsured motorist coverage.

Don’t cut crucial parts, like liability coverage to save money. Consumer experts say liability is one area of your car policy where you don’t want to scrimp.

Good Quality Tools

Don’t skimp on cheap tools either; instead, pay a little extra for a quality one.

Whether we’re talking about power tools or kitchen tools, you want the best items you can afford if you’ll be using them regularly.

Thin pots and dull knives will have you running to the takeout line rather than cooking at home.

Flimsy hand tools will leave you cursing and make your weekend projects all that more of a chore.

Competent Professionals

When you can, hire the best professional possible.

It would really be bad to pay someone to do your taxes, and then find out he or she filed the paperwork all wrong.

And yet, that’s the sort of thing that happens when you go the cheap route for professional services.

From financial advisors, auto mechanics, to plumbers you want to spend extra to get someone who knows what they’re doing.

It could cost more upfront but will save you money in the long run.

Mattress

Life is so much better when you’re well-rested, and it’s hard to sleep when your mattress is thin or lumpy or uncomfortably stiff.

Find the best mattress to support your back and sleeping style and buy it, even if it costs a little more.

Be willing to pay more to get what you need rather than settling for less.

Well-made shoes

Foot problems make life miserable. Wearing the wrong shoes on a regular basis, especially those real high heels and pointed toes, can permanently damage your feet.