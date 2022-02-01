KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Federal Trade Commission reports that across America about $770 million was lost to fraud initiated on social media. The huge surge shows that some of your favorite sites have become a gold mine for scammers.

According to the FTC, more than one in four people who reported losing money to fraud in 2021 said it started on social media with an ad, a post, or a message.

WATE has covered many stories of people losing or almost losing their money to a fake or misleading ad, including Aisha Moore who was searching for a baby doll, and Vernal Bowens who thought he received a check for more than $5,000.

“It threw me for a loop there because I thought I was in something that was legit,” Bowens said.

A new Federal Trade Commission report shows 45% of the money lost to scams last year was from online shopping sites. In nearly 70% of these reports, people said they placed an order, but never got the merchandise or it wasn’t what they ordered. When people identified a specific social media platform nearly 9 out of 10 named Facebook or Instagram.

“You’ll see an ad that looks like good stuff at great prices,” said Tony Binkley, Better Business Bureau of Greater East Tennessee president. “People just need to slow down and check these companies out before they start spending money. You can’t trust these social media ads if you are not familiar with the company.”

For scammers, it’s a low-cost way to reach millions of Americans from anywhere in the world. In addition, the FTC shared that it is easy to create a fake persona and target people based on the personal details they share on social media.

“It almost happened to my wife at Christmas time,” Binkley said. “She was looking at some sites, I said, I don’t know about that. I asked her to check a couple of things out. She decided not to go that route. There was no contact information, the only way you could communicate was through email, (and) there was no address. The return policy was pretty much garbage.”

“Sometimes on social media people put their phone numbers and they make that public, or their address because they want people to be able to find them,” Binkley said. “But if your friends or long-lost relatives can find you, so can the scammers.”

Have you ever answered one of those random quizzes sent to your email? Like, what was your first car? Or, The name of your first dog?

“Those are all password hints on most sites,” Binkley said. “People go and they think it’s a fun game when they fill these things out. All you are doing is giving away information that someone else and that could be used to get some of your passwords and get into some of your accounts.”

Before you answer that post on Facebook or Instagram and send money, know who is on the other end.

“If you have a friend that you know is a real friend and not a spoofed account that is giving you feedback, that’s OK,” Binkley said. “But, if you get something from someone that you don’t know, don’t trust it and don’t touch it.”

In order to keep yourself safe from scammers check your privacy setting on your social media accounts. Also, make sure your phone number and your address are not exposed to anyone who wants to look.

Finally, remember scammers have all day to search various sites for your personal information and they’re waiting for you to make a mistake.