KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A generous viewer has made a Knoxville grandmother overjoyed. She had been struggling to make ends meet after an unauthorized withdrawal showed up in her bank account.

Naydean Blanding is finally able to relax. The 77-year-old former municipal bus driver is today a lot less stressed. Two weeks ago WATE’s Don Dare reported that Blanding was anxious about a $77 debit to State Farm Insurance – it is not what she pays monthly for her car.

“I looked at that amount, I thought, where did that come from? I didn’t pay that. So, I called Wal-Mart to file a dispute about it,” said Blanding.

It is through Wal-Mart that Blanding has a debit card with GreenDot Bank. She was issued a new GreenDot debit card with different numbers. From her insurance agent, Blanding received this printout showing $59.92 was deducted every month from last October 2021 through Jan 2022.

“A lady named Lynn Beaver has the same card that I had, the same Wal-Mart money card that I had. She had been issued that card first,” said Blanding.

Dare wrote to GreenDot Bank, they responded saying “Thank you for reaching out. We will investigate this and follow up with you as soon as we are able.”

“They said it would take at least 45 days before I would know anything,” said Blanding.

With money getting tight, she was disappointed the bank’s investigation would take so long. But we had something a surprise for her.

“After seeing your story, a gentleman came by the station the other day, he wants to remain anonymous and he handed this to me if you would open it,” Dare told her.

A note left inside said “my uncle was a bus driver in NYC.” The envelope was filled with cash.

“I don’t even know what to say — thank you. Whoever you are. Thank you, thank you so much,” said Blanding.

The $277 given to her will go a long way in providing relief from her present crisis.

“This is such a blessing it really is, you have no idea. I can go to the store, I don’t have to worry about my medicine. God is good,” said Blanding. “I have to give God the Glory. Because I didn’t know what to do.”

Blanding said her bank did finally resolve that unauthorized withdrawal, and the monthly charge for her car insurance is back on track.