KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After one year and spending over $13,000 later an East Tennessee car owner is asking, when will my car be done?

Kevin Johnson took his 2001 Ferrari 360 Spyder to Eurohaus Motorsports repair shop in Maryville a year ago and it still remains unfixed.

Johnson is not the only one who we have reported having a problem with this repair shop.

“I don’t think I’m being unreasonable, it’s been a year. I have given him 13,700 already. That should be enough to go ahead and pay for all the parts needed to make the repairs.” Johnson said.

Johnson says he always keeps his car in the garage, and right now it sits outside of the auto repair shop and he is not happy about that. When he saw the car the motor was in pieces and nowhere near ready to run.

Robert Berry is the mechanic and owner of Eurohaus Motorsports. Over the last half year, he’s given Johnson different excuses for why his car isn’t fixed yet.

Berry said he’s a one man shop and he can’t get good technicians to work on exotic cars. He also said he’s good at what he does, he’s a perfectionist, and is trying to get everyone’s car fixed.

Berry said he’s not taking on anymore work until he gets all the cars at his shop repaired. Regarding Kevin Johnson’s Ferrari, Berry said he’ll get around to fixing it.

Johnson said Berry contacted him on Friday claiming he’s trying to do a better job and promised him an “Accounting of repairs” to the Ferrari by Monday. Tuesday, Johnson says he is still waiting.