ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — An Alcoa woman says she’s sorry for answering the door when a salesman came to her home last February, and she bought a vacuum cleaner. She tried to cancel her purchase right after buying the vacuum. However, apparently, the salesman, working for an independent Kirby distributor, never canceled the order.

In Tennessee, there is a three-day “cooling off period” for door-to-door salespeople. In other words, if you sign a contract, you can cancel it within three days. That’s what Donna McClendon tried to do. However, recently she’s been getting notices for non-payment from her loan company.

For over 100 years, the Kirby Company has sold its systems through in-home demonstrations by authorized, independent distributors. It’s the only way Kirby sells its products. The salespeople go door to door and receive their earnings from the distributor, not the Kirby company.

For the last 5 months, McClendon has kept a new Kirby vacuum cleaner in a hallway closet. Throughout most of her home in Alcoa is hardwood flooring. The vacuum, an Avalir 2, was sold to her by an unsolicited door-to-door salesman in February.

“My daughter went to the door and let him in. He said, can I demonstrate a vacuum cleaner? Yes, sure, I don’t have a problem with that,” said McClendon.

“He asked if he could promote the Kirby. He was talking really really fast. He demonstrated how to use it. But he was talking so fast, we couldn’t even keep up,” said McClendon’s daughter.

McClendon said she’s used the machine only once after buying it. In the contract left by the salesman, you can barely see anything on it.

“This is what they left me, yes. There is nothing here telling me how much I’m paying for it, how much the financing is, no nothing. There is no cancellation receipt. No, nothing on it,” said McClendon.

The salesman left an envelope behind with his name on it, Richard Stewart, and an address of the distributor’s office on Broadway in Knoxville. However at that address is an auto repair shop and tire store, not an independent Kirby sales office. McClendon said she was told by Stewart someone would come to pick up the vacuum the day after she bought it.

“It was a woman who came this time. She came in, showed me how to work it because it was still over there in the corner showed me how to work it and download an app,” said McClendon.

The app provides directions on how to operate the machine. The saleslady helped McClendon install it.

“We’ll put this app on your phone, download this app. It’ll show you how to use it. I said, that’s not why I called you, come and pick it up,” said McClendon. “I wanted it gone.”

She saved text messages from Stewart who reminded McClendon, she confirmed her purchase with the finance company. She wrote to him saying you didn’t tell me the $1,400 purchase would add up to nearly $2,300 dollars when paid off.

WATE called the number Stewart left with McClendon The man who answered said he was his brother. We asked if Richard would call us back. He never did.

We then contacted the Kirby Company, We were told they “manufacture the vacuums but does not sell them. It is only independently-owned distributors that sell Kirby products.” We were told, “The distributorship from which Ms. McClendon purchased her Kirby is no longer in business, but it was when she bought it.”

The spokesperson said when the “finance company called Mrs. McClendon on Feb 28, again on March 1, she confirmed receiving the contract and understanding the payment arrangement.”

The Kirby spokesperson said as a gesture of goodwill, the finance company is canceling McClendon’s contract and will have the vacuum returned to the finance company.

McClendon says she is pleased with the outcome.

The Kirby Company also added that if McClendon had told the finance company she wanted to cancel her agreement, remember they called her twice within those first three days, the finance company would have honored the request.

McClendon told us, she believed the distributor should have honored her repeated requests to cancel the order.