KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Following a tidal wave of complaints, Pink Energy, formerly known as Power Home Solar, has declared bankruptcy liquidation.

This leaves many customers of Pink Energy frustrated. Before the company closed its doors last month, if a problem came up a repairman would be sent. But not now, leaving one Anderson County couple at their wit’s end. The Carvers are now asking who to call when their system goes down.

They’re still paying a loan on a solar system which they claim is not saving them any money.

“We had them installed in September thinking we were going to save a lot on energy,” Chris Carver said.

Chris and Claire Carver believed going green, and having solar panels installed in their home would be good for the environment. Plus, they’d save money. However, that’s not what they saw.

“The kilowatts going up. The bills going up, the electricity bills going up,” Claire said.

Power Home Solar in Louisville, now called Pink Energy, installed the panels. Pink Energy got off to a bad start last September. Chris said apparently no one read the blueprints. The Carvers claim the installers started putting up the panels on the wrong side of the house and they left a leaky metal patch. That’s when Chris quickly stopped them.

“He started laughing, thought it was funny. ‘Yeah, we’ll get the guys on the other side,’ he said, ‘Yeah, you’re right, we’re on the wrong side of the house,'” Chris said.

The Carvers said it took months before Pink Energy got their system up and running. However, over the last few months, they’ve noticed some issues. The general rule of thumb is that an average of four peak sun hours per day is enough sunlight to make a solar renewable energy system worthwhile.

“We don’t have the security of backup power because the batteries don’t last. With power, just with grid power, they last about four hours,” Chris said. “They said six to eight hours.”

The Carvers said their contract signed 13 months ago, calls for continued maintenance by Pink Energy. However, the company closed its doors last month in late September. Then, in mid-October, it filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation.

“I would just like to find out how we can get a warranty on the system and make sure it just keeps running properly,” Claire said.

“We paid out the door was almost $52,000. That was for just the contracting. Then you figure in your financing and fees, so we are well over $70,000 for the system,” Chris said.

The couple now wonders who do they call if their system breaks down again.

“It would come up here, would say ‘error’ code here across this screen. Then we would call Pink Energy,” Chris said.

But there is no one at Pink Energy to call now.

“At this point, we don’t know who to get in touch with or who else will service it,” Chris said.

Generac, which manufactured the components, says once they’re contacted, it will contract with third-party providers to perform warranty services on its products. The Carvers, however, just want to wash their hands of the whole thing.

“Me personally, I’d like to see the system taken off our home because nobody wants to work on it, nobody wants to warranty anything,” Chris said.

While Generac is offering to perform warranty services on its products for customers of Pink Energy, the two companies are at odds. Pink Energy sued Generac in federal court contending that components in solar and battery control systems used in its Pink Energy’s projects failed. However, within days of the filing, Generac suggested Pink Energy’s customers suffer from “poor installation.”

Several attorney generals including those in North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and Missouri are investigating or taking action against Pink Energy.