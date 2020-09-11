Better Business Bureau warns of phishing scam using Google Photos

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Better Business Bureau says there’s a new scam going around, this time disguising itself as an email from Google Photos.

The BBB has issued an alert about this con, which is disguised as appearing to be an email or a text message from Google.

Google Photos has more than a billion users worldwide, according to industry reports. Launched just five years ago, the photo organizing and editing service is private and visible only to you unless you share it.

It is so universally popular that scammers are taking advantage of users who can easily be tricked.

Con artists are sending emails and messages making it appear as if the pictures are from Google Photos, but they’re not. It’s a phishing scam.

Phishing scams direct you to websites that look official, but they may be sites infected with malware.

To avoid becoming a victim to this con, do not open messages from unknown senders and never accept invitations from people you don’t know.

“Opening up an email is not a big deal, but when you start clicking on links inside an email that’s when you can get into trouble if you don’t know what you’re clicking on.” Tony Binkley – BBB President

More warnings regarding these types of scams

Be careful of any message that comes from a friend, but seems out of character. Example: An old acquaintance from years back who contacts you out of the blue. The message may have come from their account, but they may be victims too.

Don’t fall for messages that create a sense of urgency. Example: “Your password is in danger of deactivation,” or “Your password is being reset.”



If it seems unlikely be wary.

