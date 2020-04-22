Carnival Cruise cancellations, what does that mean for refunds?

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A single mom in Anderson County is asking a cruise company how soon her refund will be released to her as she canceled the cruise earlier in April, but the money has not been released.

She contacted WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer Reporter Don Dare, who in turn got in touch with the cruise company.

Carnival Cruise Line wrote to USA Today saying over one million guests have been affected by the shutdown of the industry due to COVID-19.

Carnival says refunds are being issued to guests who have requested one, but the young mom WATE talked to Wednesday said she’d like to see the refund in her account.

In Clinton, 10-year-old Nate Edwards and his mom had been looking forward to an ocean cruise this fall.

Alicia Edwards, a single mom who works part-time, took nearly a year to save $1,500 for a trip to the Caribbean aboard the Carnival Ecstasy, a fantasy-class cruise ship.

“We haven’t had a vacation just me and him since he was five. For his 11th birthday we just wanted to recreate that experience.” Alicia Edwards

Five years ago, they enjoyed a cruise to the Bahamas aboard a Carnival ship and wanted to do it again this October.

Alicia finished paying for the trip last summer, then in mid-March when the coronavirus was spreading, she called the cruise line.

The cost of the cruise was $1,046 and she paid for extra events totaling $423, taking a year to save up.

Edwards was having a lot of trouble finding out when she was going to receive her refund, Carnival told her because of the unprecedented situation, it cannot provide a specific time frame but is working hard to process the request as soon as possible.

“I would like something in writing from them stating what they are refunding and when.” Alicia Edwards

Carnival responded to WATE and said, “Due to the virus, the industry’s shutdown dwarfs any disruption they’ve experienced in even the worst hurricane season.”

The cruise line said a refund will be issued to Edwards and its customer service team has been approved for overtime to help process all refunds, but again no time table was given by Carnival.

Other than saying it is committed to issuing refunds as soon as possible.

Carnival says for those guests who choose not to cancel, it is offering cruise credits for future trips.