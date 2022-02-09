KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An abandoned burial ground in eastern Knox County has some people asking why can’t the site be cleaned up. It’s a question mirrored at dozens of other long-forgotten cemeteries around East Tennessee.

Several dozen toppled-over tombstones and other grave markers can be found in the graveyard on Carter School Road in Carter. There is no marker, no indication at all that the community’s founding members are buried about a hundred yards off the roadway. Now, two local residents would like to add some dignity to the gravesite.

“These memorial tombs are amazing,” Sheila Lutringer said. “It’s history. It’s hidden history; no one knows this is here.”

Grave maker for Florence Vance, the wife of John P. Carter.

Carter and Vance are the family names carved on many of the stones that are scattered around the site. For such a sacred area to have fallen in disrepair, with no recognition of those who lie here, saddens Lutringer and Wilma Helton who live in the area.

“This is a legacy for the people of this area,” Lutringer said. “But if they don’t know about it, and it’s not being taken care of it will disappear. As you can see nature has taken over. Several of the stones have toppled.”

“I would like to see this cleaned up around it,” Helton said. “You don’t have to clean up the whole area. But make it possible for people to see that this is here, and this is part of this community and probably how it got it’s name.”

Less than half a mile away is the Paschal Carter Community Park. The park is named after one of the most prosperous early merchants in eastern Knox County and is buried in the abandoned burial ground.

“So there is a lot of rich history connected to the family,” Lutringer said.

Robert McGinnis is the curator at Knoxville’s historic James White Fort. He’s researched and written dozens of books about old cemeteries around the city. He says it was 200 years ago when the Walkers were first buried here and then the Vances – which Carter married into.

“If it hadn’t been for Paschal Carter marrying a Vance daughter, it would have been Vance community, Vance School, Vance Mill,” McGinnis said.

While Lutringer and Helton would like to see the graveyard improved, McGinnis believes the restoration should be comprehensive.

“If you are going to clean up a cemetery, clean up the entire thing, but not just for the one time,” McGinnis said. “Make sure you have something in place to go back and take care of it in the long term.”

McGinnis says many abandoned cemeteries in East Tennessee are the remnants of either family burial grounds or former churchyards abandoned when the churches disbanded. He said sometimes it is nearly impossible to pinpoint exactly how many abandoned burial grounds exist, much less find the legal owners or shoulder the cost of cleaning them up.

If a place like the Carter family cemetery is restored, he’d like to see it done properly so it doesn’t fall into disrepair again. But it could only be done with the approval of the legal owners of the property.