KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A couple in Kodak is finally receiving monthly payments from a contractor they took to court more than seven years ago. They hired the guy to remodel their basement in 2016. The job started, but then the contactor, Tommy Rippy, quit.

Laura and Kelly sued Rippy for a job that started but then stopped seven and a half years ago. They took Rippy to court and won their case, however, they never collected any money, until last month when they got their first check.

“He didn’t do anything. He did about half a day’s worth of labor, him and two other gentlemen. They just never came back,” said Laura.

Rippy and his partner received two payments of $3,500 each in June 2016. The couple who hired him paid another contractor to finish the remodel. That job was completed within months. But they never got any money back from Rippy or his partner until last month.

“Finally, monthly. $200 a month. Hopefully, they keep coming,” said Laura.

In November, Laura and Kelly forced Rippy to appear in Sevier County General Sessions Court. Pressured apparently by the judge’s decision, Rippy agreed to pay $200 a month in restitution.

“The judge basically said either pay, you get a one-time chance to make monthly payments or any property that belonged to them they would seize the assets and sell them off,” said Kelly.

The payments are through the court and then Laura and Kelly receive the money from the county. Kelly said that if he misses a payment, the court will go back out and seize any property.

In early November, we reported that Kim and Tom Westphal hired Tommy Rippy to put a new roof on their home in Dandridge in September of 2022. Rippy and his wife, Amy, were paid $7,500 in cash for supplies, labor, and a new roof. The job never started.

“I’ve texted with Amy quite a bit,” said Kim Westphal. “It was always, we are going to get it done, we are going to get it done.”

Rippy eventually dropped off supplies, saying he would do no more. Then on November 11, Flow Roofing Company of Knoxville installed a new roof on the Westphals’ home for free believing the couple had been scammed.

The stucco applied to the front wall of Stephanie Barrett’s home in Sevier County was falling apart in November. She had paid Rippy in March 2023. She was told he had 30 years of experience.

“Here it is already flaking off. I’ve noticed more have flaked off since. This is all cracked up like it’s going to flake off. It just looks horrible,” said Barrett.

After paying Rippy half of the total upfront, Barrett demanded the work be redone or a refund. WATE contacted the Rippys in November. Amy Rippy said it was raining when her husband, Tommy, applied the stucco. She said Tommy wanted to return to finish the job, but Barrett didn’t want him back.

Kelly and Laura believe they’re fortunate because they’re getting some money back from Rippy while others aren’t.

“I would have preferred to have seen him stopped, personally. Than us to be made whole,” said Laura.

The Rippys have told WATE, they have a lot of happy customers who are pleased with their work. In general, there are many good contractors in East Tennessee. The state’s Department of Commerce and Insurance has a website where you can check whether the contractor you want to hire is licensed and insured. It’s a good idea to check the list first before making a decision.

The Better Business Bureau also provides a grade for contractors or their businesses. All you have to do is look up the name of the business or the name of the person you are thinking of hiring.